TULSA Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a person was found shot inside a car overnight.

Police responded to a shooting call near 45th Street and South Garnett and found two juveniles inside a car.

Police said one of the juveniles was wounded and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they went to a nearby apartment complex and found the scene where the shooting could have taken place.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.