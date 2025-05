TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating a shooting at a midtown hotel Wednesday morning.

According to Tulsa Police, officers responded to a shooting at the Studio Star Extended Stay near 51st and Yale early Wednesday. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was taken to the hospital.

TPD said the victim, who was shot in a hallway on the top floor, told officers he didn’t know who shot him.

Officers spoke with witnesses on the scene and are searching for a suspect, TPD said.