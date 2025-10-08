Tulsa Police helicopter helps nab DUI hit-and-run suspect

A Tulsa man accused in a DUI crash tried to run, but couldn’t hide, from the Tulsa Police helicopter.

Police say Benjamin Martinez plowed into a street sign, a utility box, and then a parked pickup truck at 2nd and Yale last Friday night around 10:30 p.m.

They say he then took off on foot, but they say he only made it a few blocks before police in the helicopter spotted him running through yards and told police on the ground where to find him.

DUI Crash Courtesy: Tulsa Police Dept.

They say he showed multiple signs of intoxication and was arrested.

He’s now facing DUI and hit-and-run charges.