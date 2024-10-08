Local

Tulsa Police helicopter assists in search, arrest of 15-year-old for allegedly having gun

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

Tulsa Police helicopter assists in search, arrest of 15-year-old for allegedly having gun (Tulsa Police Department)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — A 15-year-old boy was arrested in east Tulsa for allegedly having a gun following a search involving a Tulsa Police helicopter.

On Sunday night, officers responded to a home near 27th and 129th East Avenue for a call about shots fired.

The callers said that a white minivan drove by a home and fired a shot at least one time before driving off.

Witnesses recognized the suspect and police responded to a home nearby.

When officers got there, a white minivan was in the driveway.

After officers knocked on the door, they saw a teen running through the backyard and jumping fences.

Police set up a perimeter and a police helicopter arrived, which helped them find the suspect. Police then arrested the teen.

TPD said the 15-year-old suspect was already on probation for previous gun charges.

When he was taken into custody, police said he was carrying a crossbody bag with a handgun inside.

The 15-year-old was arrested for unconstitutional carry, minor in possession of a firearm, and obstruction of justice.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!