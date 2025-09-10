Tulsa Police Chief shares thoughts on tackling homelessness with Tulsa community

TULSA, Okla. — Nearly a week after Governor Stitt implemented Operation SAFE, Tulsa Police Chief Dennis Larsen shared a statement detailing his thoughts on tackling the homelessness crisis with the Tulsa community.

On Tuesday, Chief Larsen shared on the Tulsa Police Department Facebook page a post containing a statement that expressed his thoughts on the ongoing efforts to combat homelessness within the city.

“Without a doubt, homelessness is top of mind for all of us right now. As the Chief of Police, I regularly meet with members of the community and collaborate on strategies to address the issue that is clearly impacting Tulsa,” wrote Larsen. “The complexity of this issue creates numerous challenges for homeless individuals and families, as well as citizens and businesses. Getting individuals and families off the streets and into safe, secure housing is the long-term goal. With valiant efforts by citizen groups, the faith community, and public safety, we are making initial, positive strides to eliminate homelessness.”

Larsen continued to share that the Tulsa Police Department has been training officers in de-escalation tactics and ways to identify the needs of the homeless community to better connect them with resources and services.

Larsen said that while the police department is and has partnered with several community partners that focus on mental health and other services, the answer to ending homelessness doesn’t lie within law enforcement — it’s a collective community effort.

“I believe targeted law enforcement is not the cure. Instead, we should be part of a multi-faceted approach that we have proven can help,” said Larsen. “Our community must come together to address homelessness in a holistic manner to truly make a difference.”

Larsen said the Tulsa Police Department is open to collaboration and will continue to work in tandem with Emily Hall, the Senior Advisor on Homelessness for the City of Tulsa.