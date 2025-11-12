Tulsa Police arrest two people accused of A/C copper theft

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested two people accused of trying to steal an A/C unit for copper.

According to TPD, officers responded to a home near 4100 S. Birmingham at around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of someone trying to steal an AC unit.

The caller told police there was a car in her driveway that she did not recognize, and that two individuals were on her property.

Tulsa Police say officers quickly responded and found the two suspects, identified as Luther Fowler and Kristie Nambiar, attempting to hide behind the bushes and trash cans next to the victim’s house.

TPD says Fowler attempted to run, but he was taken into custody with help from a Tulsa Police K-9.

Officers claim they found drug paraphernalia, a small amount of Methamphetamine, and burglary tools inside the suspects’ vehicle.

Fowler was arrested for Larceny of Copper, Malicious Injury to Property, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Burglary Tools AFCF (After Former Conviction of a Felony), Resisting Arrest, and Drug Possession.

Nambiar was arrested for Malicious Injury to Property, Drug Possession, and Stealing/Removing Copper.