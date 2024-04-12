Tulsa Police arrest man with warrant after he asked them for a ride

TULSA, Okla — Police said a Tulsa man asked them for a ride downtown which was exactly what he got as the convicted robber is now in Tulsa County jail after failing to follow his parole.

Frankie Burks was convicted of an armed robbery at QuikTrip in 2020 for some food and a pack of cigarettes.

He was given an eight-year sentence with six of them suspended and credit for time served.

After that, he checked into treatment in 2023, but records said he stopped following the terms of his sentence in February 2023.

Court records show he was given another chance in December, but still failed to check in.

Police were in the area of 11th and Garnett when police say the man waved them down asking for a ride to the Day Center.

It turned out he still had the warrant from the 2020 robbery and he did get a ride, but not where he wanted.

“Anytime we give someone a ride, whether they are under arrest or not, we are going to run them and find out who they are and take them. That’s what the officer did, ran their name,”

Police discovered Burk’s active warrant and arrested him.

He is in Tulsa County jail on the robbery warrant charge with a $250,000 bond.

Records show he has a court date next week.