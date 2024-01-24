Tulsa Police arrest man near strip mall, passed out holding gun in car

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man on gun and drug charges after they say he was passed out in a car while holding a gun on Tuesday.

Police say officers responded to the call near 21st and Memorial. They said a man was passed out in a car, with the car on, holding a gun in his hand.

Police said they were worried about waking the man up while he had a gun in his hand.

“We went up and tried to knock on the window, didn’t get a response, but they also noticed he had a gun in his hand and the car was in drive which is a difficult set of circumstances to deal with,” Lieutenant Brandon Wykoff said.

Officers blocked him in and used their sirens to wake him up.

“Used three patrol vehicles to block in the car. He was pretty out of it, didn’t notice us at all, and then with hitting the siren several times and making several announcements over the PA. He finally kind of started moving and woke up,” Wykoff said.

Kent Cox runs Basketcase Disc Golf, a business in the strip mall, and says the property manager called the emergency services after noticing a car had been running for hours in the parking lot with its headlights on.

“At first you couldn’t tell there was anybody in the car he was kind of slumped over. He was laid over in the side and then when we saw somebody in there, that’s when the calls was made,” Cox said.

Cox says it was scary on his doorstep

“The car was still in gear running whenever they found him and, you know, being 20 feet away from coming straight into building, that could be pretty scary situation,” Cox said. “You know, lots of families, lots of shops, restaurants, so to have a situation like that happen anywhere is scary of course, but when you’re a mile from a park, you’re next door to restaurants and other businesses. It’s something that you’re glad you have police to handle those situations.”

Michael Chito Bustos-Gray was booked into Tulsa County Jail for allegedly carrying a firearm while intoxicated and possession of drugs.