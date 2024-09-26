Tulsa Police arrest local pastor on first degree rape, child sexual abuse and incest charges

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa pastor was arrested and charged with rape, child sex abuse and incest.

He just resigned from his church over the weekend.

According to an affidavit, Bertheophilus Maurice “Judge” Bailey Sr. began sexually assaulting his victim when she was a child.

It went on to say the abuse got worse as she got older.

Until recently, Bailey was a reverend at St. Andrew Christian Church near 36th Street North and M.L.K. in north Tulsa.

That all changed last week when a woman made the following post in part on Facebook naming him as her abuser.

“As a victim of sexual and mental abuse at the hands of Pastor Bailey for over a decade, I feel compelled to warn others about his predatory behavior. Despite his status as a respected member of the community, it is essential to shed light on his actions to prevent further harm to unsuspecting individuals.”

According to an affidavit, the abuse took place at home and started when the victim was in sixth grade.

Court records say, “It began with the defendant praying over (her) body and touching her.”

She told police the abuse became worse as she got older with Bailey allegedly coming into her bedroom and raping her.

According to court documents, the abuse continued when she became an adult saying Bailey entered her home unannounced, pushed her to the floor and sexually abused her just weeks after she had a baby.

Earlier this month, the victim and her mother went to police about the alleged abuse.

The affidavit shows some of their text messages with Bailey with him saying “I am an adulterer. I am a child molester. I am a rapist.”

Investigators said in another message, Bailey confessed to watching pornography involving incest and said, “he felt justified in acting out what was shown in the pornography because ‘it was what people do’.”

Police also said they have recordings and additional witness statements to corroborate the victim’s story.

After Tulsa Police arrested Bailey on Wednesday afternoon, his family released the following statement in part to the victim

“You are a strong, intelligent and a talented young woman. No one should ever have their trust and safety violated in such a horrific way. We are all so deeply sorry this happened to you.”

Another alleged victim has come forward following that Facebook post.

Tulsa Police said that an investigation is underway.

In the meantime, Bailey is being held on a $500,000 bond.