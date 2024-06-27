TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department served a search warrant on an east Tulsa home for a stolen vehicle and recovered drugs and multiple guns.

Police say a warrant was issued on Tuesday for Aaron Ballard for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Officers searched his house near East 6th Street and South Sheridan Road and found seven guns including two rifles, two shotguns, and three pistols. Meth was also found, police say.

Tulsa Police arrest auto theft suspect, recover drugs and multiple guns (Tulsa Police Department)

Along with his outstanding warrants, police say Ballard was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, grand larceny, and second-degree burglary.

Jimma McCrory was also arrested for four counts of possession of a firearm and drug possession.

Jimma McCrory (Tulsa County Jail)



