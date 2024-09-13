Local

Tulsa Police arrest 2 suspects accused of serial trailer hitch thefts

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

Laken Lullen (right) and Dawaune Allen (left)

TULSA, Okla. — Police arrested two suspects accused of a series of trailer hitch thefts in the Tulsa area.

Tulsa Police said the Mingo Valley Street Crimes Unit has been investigating the thefts.

“Through diligent surveillance and intelligence gathering, the unit identified theft patterns, which led them to potential suspects,” police said.

The two suspects, Laken Lullen and Dawaune Allen were located and arrested.

Tulsa Police said officers found multiple stolen trailer hitches in their possession.

Tulsa Police arrest 2 suspects accused of serial trailer hitch thefts (Tulsa Police Department)

“Upon apprehension, officers discovered that these individuals were in possession of multiple stolen trailer hitches, confirming their involvement in the criminal activity,” Tulsa Police said.

The suspects were arrested on several charges including theft, conspiracy, criminal fraud, and third-degree burglary.

“The arrests not only aim to deter future thefts but also serve as a reminder of law enforcement’s commitment to maintaining public safety and addressing property crimes within the community,” Tulsa Police said.

