Tulsa Police arrest 18-year-old on manslaughter charge following fatal DUI crash

The Tulsa Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old on a manslaughter charge following a fatal DUI crash that occurred in July.

Around 10:30 p.m. on July 13, Tulsa Police say they were called out to a crash near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road.

Authorities say 18-year-old Adrian Abundis-Ronquillo was driving westbound on East 21st Street in a Cadillac XTS when he slammed into a silver Ford Fiesta as it was making a left turn to go northbound on Highway 169.

Police said crash data from Abundis-Ronquillo’s car showed he was traveling 86 miles per hour in the 40 miles per hour zone and was at fault for the crash.

The driver of the silver Ford Fiesta, 24-year-old Marilyn Raymundo-Mutaz, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the crash, officers say Abundis-Ronquillo was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries he received in the crash.

TPD says that while at the hospital, Abundis-Ronquillo had a blood draw that showed he had Hydroxy-THC, THCA and THC in his system when the crash occurred.

Abundis-Ronquillo was charged with first-degree manslaughter, DUI-Drugs and Reckless Driving on Oct. 23.

The department says he was arrested five days later on Oct. 28 and booked into the Tulsa County Jail.