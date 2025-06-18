Tulsa Police arrest 17-year-old connected to 16 burglaries

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said officers arrested a 17-year-old connected to 16 burglaries on Monday.

Police said detectives have been investigating a string of burglaries at three different dispensaries near 61st and Yale, 51st and Harvard, and 51st and Yale since May 5.

In total, the dispensaries have been burglarized 14 times, Tulsa Police said. In many of the burglaries, the suspect fled on a turquoise moped.

On Monday, police said, officers responded to the Cash America Pawn near East 49th Street and South Peoria Avenue for a burglary call around 2:45 a.m.

Tulsa Police said minutes later, officers responded to a report of a male on a turquoise moped breaking into the EZ Pawn at 61st and Peoria.

Officers arrived at the EZ Pawn and discovered the glass front door had been shattered, police said.

Tulsa Police Department Tulsa Police Department

Tulsa Police said multiple officers then started searching the area and found the 17-year-old suspect on a moped near East 56th Street and South Rockford Avenue, where he was taken into custody.

According to police, the suspect confessed to committing the two burglaries and the dispensary burglaries in the past six weeks.

“In total, detectives connected him to 16 burglaries,” Tulsa Police said.

Tulsa Police Department Tulsa Police Department

Police said detectives recovered a large amount of stolen items from dispensaries at an east Tulsa apartment where the suspect was staying.

Tulsa Police said detectives believe the suspect may not have been acting alone and that other individuals were involved in the burglaries.

If you have any information about these crimes, please call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677). Callers can remain anonymous. Please reference case 2025-030201.