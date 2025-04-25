Tulsa Parks to hold Kids Spring Fishing Derby in May

Tulsa Parks is accepting registrations for the Kids Spring Fishing Derby set to be held in May at Braden Park.

Kids between the ages of 6 to 15 years old will be able to participate in the competition with contestants separated into various age groups.

The age groups for the fishing derby are below:

6-8 years old

9-12 years old

13-15 years old

The derby will be held on May 3 with fishing beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m.

Only fish caught during the above time period by the contestant will be counted and weighed.

At 11:15 a.m., the winners of each age group will be announced and prizes will be given out.

The last day to enroll for the Kids Spring Fishing Derby is May 2.