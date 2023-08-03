Tulsa opens high-tech command center to improve crime response

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa unveiled its newest piece of technology that will help police officers get to crimes as they happen.

The city said its Real Time Information Center (RTIC) is now operational at Tulsa City Hall. The City and the Tulsa Police Department were at the center’s grand opening on Wednesday.

The City has been looking at implementing the cutting-edge command center since last year. The City said the new center is equipped with advanced technology monitored by professionals who respond to incidents in real-time.

“The Real Time Information Center is already helping our officers more quickly and accurately respond to incidents as they happen,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum. “This is a major leap forward that empowers our law enforcement agencies and city departments to collaborate seamlessly and respond swiftly to emerging challenges.”

The City said the benefits of the RTIC include:

Enhanced public safety by monitoring data from surveillance cameras, emergency calls, social media, and other sources



Improved emergency response is made possible through the sharing of information among different city departments, enabling faster responses to emergencies



Community engagement and transparency with the use of media to share important information, engage with residents and provide real-time updates on active situations



The City said the RTIC has also partnered with Flock Safety to provide a license plate reader transparency portal for the public to use. That portal can be found here.

“Men and women in the Tulsa Police Department diligently worked to position our department for future law enforcement challenges,” TPD Chief Wendell Franklin said. “The Real Time Information Center is the hub of future innovations for law enforcement designed to keep officers and our community safe.”

During its early operational period, the City said the RTIC has already seen success, including locating a missing person before any first responders could be dispatched.