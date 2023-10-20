Tulsa Oktoberfest: What you need to know!

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Oktoberfest, recently voted the Best Oktoberfest in the country by USA Today is bringing authentic Bavarian food, culture, and entertainment to Tulsa’s River West Festival Park for its 44th year, October 19-22, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at tulsaoktoberfest.org.

The Oklahoma celebration features bands and entertainers from across the U.S. and Germany, classic German and European foods, carnival rides, children’s entertainment and activities, an arts and crafters market, German-themed games, activities and contests, eleven stages of entertainment, and over 100 varieties of bier (beer).

“We are excited to celebrate authentic German culture with the Tulsa community for the 44th year,” said Tulsa Oktoberfest Board Chair, Scott Mitchell. “Every year we add to our presentation of delicacies, activities and entertainment which makes Tulsa Oktoberfest one of the most truly authentic German Oktoberfests in the country!”

New elements to this year’s celebration include:

▪ The first outdoor biergarten, The Stella Hofgarten, offers an incredible view of the hourly performances at Das Glockenspiel while patrons enjoy the lively ambiance of an authentic outdoor biergarten experience

▪ The first Tulsa Oktoberfest Schuplattler Invitational will feature award-winning dance troupes in a vibrant celebration of this classic German dance style

▪ Local Tulsa brewery Cabin Boys will introduce their Cabin Boys Brauerei complete with Oktoberfest brews

▪ King Ludwig’s VIP Kabinen in der Lufthansa Technik BierGarten will be available daily for group and corporate rentals for 50+ guests.

All admission tickets and packages must be purchased online in advance of arriving at the gate. Gates open Thursday at 4 p.m., Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 11:00 a.m. General admission tickets are $15, with children 12 and under admitted free. Tickets are not needed during Zeeco Family Friday Free Day.

Friday, October 20

“Zeeco Friday Family Free Day” offers free gate admission on Friday, October 20 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Stop by Zeeco’s fun activities booth near the Festival Maypole. Tickets are not needed for admission.

--

Saturday, October 21

Tulsa Oktoberfest Schuplattler Invitational: Award-winning dance troupes from across the country will compete in a celebration of this classic German dance style. Groups performing include D’Oberlanders,

S. G. Edelweiß and G.A.S.T Volkstansers. The dance troupes have the common purpose of upholding the traditional dance, music, costumes, and customs of Bavaria.

Bavarian Cup (Bayerische Tasse) Team Challenge: Teams of four people (minimum of two women) will compete for the Goldenes Fass (Golden Barrel) Award in four intense games: the legendary Bier Barrel Race, the MassKrug Relay, the Strong Stein Hoist and a Mystery Competition to be revealed on-site.

Team registration is $152 and includes admission, commemorative MassKrug, and first fill for four team members. Only 20 teams can be accepted. All participants must be 21 years of age or older to compete. More information on the Tulsa Bavarian Cup and team signup can be found here.

--

Sunday, October 22

Frühstück auf dem Oktoberfest (Breakfast at Oktoberfest) – Bring the entire family for this special breakfast in the expanded Paulaner Bier Stube that will feature our own authentic German Blaskapelle, German Dancers and many other performances on Sunday, October 22 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Tickets include admission for the full day of activities, a complete German breakfast and beverage of your choice. Reserve your tickets here.

Dachshund Dash: The wiener dog race always draws an energetic crowd and dozens of four-legged competitors. There is more than $650 in prize Fest Money up for grabs. The race is free to enter, but an admission ticket ($15) must be purchased separately. Pre-registration is also required. Activities are set to begin on Sunday, October 22 at 1 p.m. with the Costume Parade followed by the race in the Karbach Games and Competitions Arena. More information about the Dachshund Dash presented by Woodland West Animal Hospital and Pet Resort and a link to registration can be found here.

--

Music and Entertainment: Tulsa Oktoberfest features upwards of 40 live acts, including two bands direct from Germany, AlpenFetzer and Dorfrocker. The four largest tents will feature traditional Bavarian-style music and dancers, polka bands, local Oklahoma bands, yodelers, and more! Grammy-nominated and recent Polka Association’s Hall of Fame Award winner accordionist Alex Meixner will be performing throughout the festival. Das ist Lustig returns for German Gemütlichkeit and Chardon Polka Band will, of course, Polka On!

A full lineup of German bands and entertainment can be viewed here.

Das Glockenspiel: Costumed dancers, musicians, and comedians perform every hour on the hour with lively skits, prosting, schuplattlering, and songs at the life-size Bavarian cuckoo clock. Giveaways and promotional items are tossed to spectators and specialty beverages will also be available at this iconic structure.

Jugendzelt: Der KinderPlatz is the home of children’s activities and entertainment at Tulsa Oktoberfest. Daily entertainment, crafts, games and entertainment are featured at Das Jugendzelt, presented by Pedistat Pediatric Urgent Care. More information on Jugendzelt can be found here.

Food: Der Restaurant am Himmel (Restaurant in the Sky) overlooks Der Lufthansa Technik Biergarten stage and dance floor. The up-scale, delicious, three-course Bavarian meal is prepared by award-winning Chef Josh Vitt. Dinner seating is available for Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 5:30 p.m., with a second seating at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The Tulsa Oktoberfest food lineup includes:

Siegi’s signature brats will be served throughout the venue

German-American Society of Tulsa (GAST) will be offering their delectable potato pancakes

Check out savory and sweet strudel at Helmut’s on the Hauptstrasse

Schnitzel will be served by a number of vendors, including the Black Forest Cafe, F&J Concessions, Schnitzel and Giggles, and more!

Beer: More than 100 bier brands will be served in the festival’s popular collectible steins from over 300 taps. The German MassKrug is a one-liter (33.8 ounces) stein designed to closely resemble those found in Bavarian bier gardens and bier halls and is a staple of the Munich Oktoberfest. A smaller 16-ounce stein, the KleinKrug, will also be available for purchase. Each tent will have a different array of biers to ensure guests will have a unique experience no matter where they choose to enjoy the festival.

Arts and Crafters: Authentic Trachten (costumes), Bavarian and chicken hats, authentic ceramic beer steins, and official Tulsa Oktoberfest merchandise can be found throughout the festival grounds and also at the Markthaus Arts and Crafters zelt. A list of confirmed vendors for the Markthaus Arts and Crafters zelt can be viewed here.

Shuttle routes, “Schnelle Fahrt” (Fast Ride): The free shuttle service will drop off all festival goers at the front gate of Tulsa Oktoberfest. Parking areas are located along Boston Ave. from 8th Street to 13th Street and locations throughout Tulsa including Downtown hotels such as the DoubleTree by Hilton Tulsa Downtown along with the Blue Dome District, OSU Tulsa’s Greenwood Ave. Campus, Promenade Mall, and Marriott Tulsa Southern Hills. For shuttle, parking, and other transportation information, please check here.

Carnival Ride Wristbands are available online for $25 for single-day use on Friday or Sunday only. Wristbands will also be available for cash/credit purchase at Customer Service and at ticket booths in the carnival area. Carnival rides for all ages will be operating each day of the festival.

Credit cards will be accepted at all festival sales locations. Those wishing to use cash may exchange it for a Festival Geld (Money) Card to use throughout Oktoberfest. Festival hours and ticketing information can be viewed here.



