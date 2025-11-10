Tulsa nonprofit launches Warm Clothing and Coat Drive as temperatures drop

As colder weather moves into Green Country, one Tulsa nonprofit is working to make sure people without stable housing have the basics they need to stay warm.

Sunshine Community Services has begun their annual Warm Clothing and Coat Drive, collecting coats, gloves, pants, socks and other winter essentials.

Robert Norman, the Executive Director at Sunshine Community Services, said the donations go directly to unhoused Tulsans during the organization’s weekly outreach efforts.

“We take in donations of warm clothing, coats, pants, socks, and take those out to our outreach every week to give to unhoused individuals,” said Norman. “Our mission is really to bridge gaps in healthcare. That means serving the people who often fall through the cracks—the homeless, Medicaid recipients, LGBTQ individuals and others in need.”

Norman said the outreach teams provide far more than just physical supplies.

The volunteers spend time with clients over hot meals offering conversation, connection and a constant presence. Norman said much of their work happens at Denver House or along the levee near Newblock Park.

The nonprofit also prepares simple meals, such as crockpot dishes or sandwiches, to hand out during weekly visits.

The organization partners with other local nonprofits to distribute harm reduction kits, basic first-aid supplies and additional resources for people who may not have access to traditional healthcare services.

As Thanksgiving approaches, Sunshine Community Services is asking for can openers and nonperishable food items to help meet rising food insecurity across Tulsa.

Sunshine Community Services will also be accepting donations and recruiting volunteers throughout the season.

Sunshine Community Services will have a donation box set up by their front door at 2235 East 6th Street in Tulsa where they will be accepting the clothing donations.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, you can learn more at sunshinetulsa.org.

