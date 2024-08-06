Tulsa mourns loss of Hall of Fame football coach Steve Kragthorpe

TULSA, Okla. — TULSA, Okla. — The football coach who engineered a remarkable turnaround at the University of Tulsa (TU), Hall of Famer Steve Kragthorpe passed away Sunday after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease at the age of 59.

A celebration of Coach Kragthorpe’s life is planned for Friday, August 9 from 4 to 6 p.m. in ONEOK Club on the second floor of H.A. Chapman Stadium Suites and Press Box. Parking is available in the Lorton Lot.

Kragthorpe was the head coach from 2003-2006, taking over TU squad who had gone 2-21 over the previous two seasons.

His first team finished 8-5, finishing second in the Western Athletic Conference and ending an 11-year losing record streak and earning a trip to the Humanitarian Bowl, Tulsa’s first bowl appearance since 1991.

“On behalf of the University of Tulsa, I extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Coach Steve Kragthorpe whose legacy and impact on the golden Hurricane football program are undeniable. His dedication, leadership, and passion for the game left an indelible mark on the student-athletes who played for him and our community overall,” said University of Tulsa President Brad R. Carson.

A 2024 Tulsa Hall of Fame honoree, Kragthorpe posted a 29-22 record in four seasons.

He led the Golden Hurricane to three bowl game appearances.

The 2005 TU team had its best finish under Kragthorpe, posting a 9-4 record, winning the Conference USA West Division as a first-year league member and taking down UCF 44-27 in the C-USA Championship Game in Orlando to capture Tulsa’s first conference title in 20 years.

The campaign ended with a thrilling 31-24 win over Fresno State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

In his final season with the Golden Hurricane, Kragthorpe coached TU to another winning season, finishing 8-4 and earning a bid to the Armed Forces Bowl.

“We are truly heartbroken at the loss of a TU Hall of Fame Coach who rekindled the championship spirit of Tulsa Football in a remarkably short period of time,” said Tulsa Vice President and Director of Athletics Justin Moore. “Our deepest sympathies go out to Coach Kragthorpe’s family, friends and former players during this difficult time.”

Under Kragthorpe’s leadership, Tulsa had 55 players selected to all-conference teams, a 2003 WAC Freshman of the Year selection and a 2006 C-USA Defensive Player of the Year honoree. James Killian (2005) and Garrett Mills (2006) were NFL Draft selections.

Kragthorpe was named the 2003 Western Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.

“I knew Steve as an outstanding and authentic offensive football coach,” said TU Head Football Coach Kevin Wilson. “When he got the head job at Tulsa, he revitalized the program to a championship level. As TU’s head coach, when I interact with his former players, they show how much they loved Coach Kragthorpe. He will be missed greatly.”

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that gifts in Coach Steve Kragthorpe’s honor can be made to The University of Tulsa Athletics general fund.

Make payable to: The University of Tulsa, and addressed to University Advancement, The University of Tulsa, 800 South Tucker Drive, Tulsa, OK 74104-3189. Or, click here.

