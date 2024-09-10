Tulsa mayoral recount completed, results likely to remain the same

TULSA — After a manual recount of 55,611 ballots cast in the August 27th mayoral election in Tulsa the results will almost certainly stand as determined on election night, with State Rep. Monroe Nichols and County Commissioner Karen Keith advancing to a runoff in November.

The last box of ballots was checked and the process completed at roughly 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to election board officials who notified KRMG.

The third-place finisher, Brent VanNorman, wanted a recount after finishing just over 400 votes behind Keith in the August election.

It is believed to have been the largest recount in state history, and as expected, demonstrated again that the state’s system of recording and counting votes is extremely accurate.

In a recount of the District 3 city council race, six overvotes were discovered - three for each candidate, which left the margin between them the same.

Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman told KRMG Monday that the number of ballots challenged by watchers during the recount of the mayoral race was “minimal.”

The board will now certify the results and release the final numbers.



