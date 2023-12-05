Tulsa mayor urges school board to make Dr. Ebony Johnson permanent TPS superintendent

In a letter to the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said he’s taking the rare step of inserting himself into school board discussions.

Mayor Bynum said he felt a “great responsibility” to make the request that the Board remove the ‘interim’ tag from Dr. Ebony Johnson’s title to make her the permanent superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools.

Bynum said in his letter that he had two main reasons for this request.

First, the mayor said the district can begin to make improvements more quickly with a permanent leader.

“Local control of Tulsa Public Schools hangs in the balance, and maintaining that self determination requires that improvements be made on an expedited timeframe.” Bynum wrote. “Achieving those improvements quickly requires parents, teachers, and administrators to know who is leading the charge - and maintaining interim status weakens Dr. Johnson’s ability to lead a successful effort.”

The second reason, Bynum said, is about recruiting. The mayor said there has been a lot of turnover with Tulsa Public Schools at the senior leadership level.

“To recruit skilled and accomplished professionals to serve in positions like a chief financial officer, chief learning officer, or deputy superintendent, Tulsa Public Schools must have stability in the superintendent position.”

Bynum told KRMG the day before the letter was sent that he believes Dr. Johnson is “the right leader, in the right place, at the right time.”

