Tulsa Mayor Nichols and experts share significant updates in 1921 Graves Investigation

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols, archaeologists, and experts from Intermountain Forensics announced significant archeological and DNA updates in the 1921 Graves Investigation on Wednesday.

The City of Tulsa launched the 1921 Graves Investigation to help find answers from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

“This work, combined with all of our other efforts like the creation of the Greenwood Trust, are bringing about a future where closure and repair are possible,” said Mayor Nichols. “It is in that spirit, the spirit of closure and repair, that today we’re announcing some of the answers we’ve been waiting for for a long time.”

The City of Tulsa shared Wednesday’s updates, including the second identification from Oaklawn Cemetery, George Melvin Gillispie.

"George was one of 13 siblings who grew up in Oklahoma," the City of Tulsa said. “He was loved by his family who wrote to him often, as well as his wife. It is unclear how George ended up in Oaklawn Cemetery, and the investigation into the manner of his death continues.”

The City of Tulsa said it will be working with the Gillispie family and the proper authorities regarding any reburial or memorialization.

Mayor Nichols said the recent discoveries at Oaklawn mean they are in the right spot and getting closer to the truth.

“We still have not yet encountered the number of likely massacre victims who are reported to be buried in Oaklawn based on death certificates and funeral home records. All of this means to me that we must return to Oaklawn Cemetery because we cannot in good faith turn our backs on the evidence, on the work that’s got us to this point.”

The City also announced historical records from the Veterans Administration show that James Goings died in the 1921 Massacre. Still, researchers have yet to find any living family members to compare DNA to confirm his remains.

“The public is strongly urged to come forward with any additional information regarding their connection to the Goings family line as the City works to identify where James was buried,” the City of Tulsa said.

Any descendants of the Goings, Goins, Gowens, etc. surname from many states, including Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee, are requested to contact the genealogy team. Learn more online here.

Experts also shared evidence that more Tulsa Race Massacre victims could be at Oaklawn Cemetery, “showcasing the need to return to Oaklawn Cemetery for a 2025 excavation,” the City said.

One descendant of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Brenda Nails-Alford, is filled with hope that the continued investigation into the mass graves will bring other families some closure.

“The fact that we feel that we are in a place that we could possibly identify more victims is absolutely amazing. Again, to give other families the opportunity to memorialize and respect their families in the way that they so deserve, the respect that they did not receive when they passed away in some situations, we definitely want to give them that opportunity.”

To learn more about Wednesday’s updates on the 1921 Graves Investigation, click here.

You can watch the full announcement below: