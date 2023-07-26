Tulsa mayor is mum on TPS, Walters conflict

Tulsa Mayor GT Bymum says he’s staying out of the skirmish between Tulsa Public Schools and State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

Walters insists TPS students are being exposed to inappropriate sexual material, as part of a liberal indoctrination.

Walters has slammed TPS Superintendent of Schools Deborah Gist for having a ‘woke’ agenda.

Bynum says he respects the independence of the three major school districts serving Tulsa, and stresses they are the experts, and he’s not going to tell them how to run a school system.

On Thursday, the State Board of Education meets to consider school accreditations.







