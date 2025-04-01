Tulsa Mayor and city leaders host Community Conversations series in April and May

TULSA, Okla. — Mayor Monroe Nichols announced a series of Community Conversations throughout Tulsa to allow residents to hear from the city and have one-on-one discussions.

The Community Conversations series will take place in each region of Tulsa from April 22 to May 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Connecting with Tulsans is a priority for all of us at the city as we work to break down barriers and ensure that everyone feels like they have a voice at the table,” said Mayor Nichols. “These conversations bring the talk of the city directly to Tulsa’s neighborhoods, and I’m eager for the chance to hear from Tulsans and ensure that we remain accessible and responsive to community needs.”

Each meeting will start with updates from the mayor, members of the Tulsa City Council, and the City Auditor.

Attendees will have the opportunity to visit stations where they can engage in one-on-one conversations with City officials, including department heads and elected leaders.

The current schedule for the upcoming Community Conversations is below:

South Tulsa - Tuesday, April 22 at Hardesty Regional Library, Frossard Auditorium (8316 East 93rd Street)



East Tulsa - Monday, April 28 at Hannah Hall (1801 South Garnett Road)



West Tulsa - Monday, May 5 at Tulsa Dream Center West Campus (4122 West 55th Place)



Midtown - Thursday, May 15 at OU Tulsa, Founders Hall (4502 East 41st Street)



North Tulsa - Monday, May 19 at Tulsa Educare at Hawthorne (3420 North Peoria Avenue)



For more information or to request language translation help, click here.