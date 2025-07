A Tulsa man has now learned his fate after investigators say he took sexually explicit videos of an 8-year-old in his home.

Officers served a search warrant on Gregory Miller’s home last year and say they discovered the inappropriate pictures and videos on his electronic devices.

Now the Department of Justice says he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for production of child pornography.

He’ll also have to register as a sex offender and isn’t allowed to contact the victim.