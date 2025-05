TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country for fatally running over his stepfather with his SUV.

In December, Ricky Juarez was accused of running over Shane Thompson Sr. in a driveway near Admiral and Sheridan.

Thompson’s family said the two got into an argument when Juarez got in his vehicle and hit Thompson.

Juarez, a tribal citizen, was charged in federal court.

On Wednesday, Juarez pleaded guilty. He faces up to 15 years in federal prison.