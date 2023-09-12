A Tulsa man is charged with brutally beating a 4-year-old Goldendoodle to death.

TULSA, Okla. — Diego Angel is accused of hanging and beating to death a 4-year-old Goldendoodle named Atlas.

The incident occurred at Angel’s place of employment, Doggie Doodle in south Tulsa.

According to the affidavit, the dog was having a seizure at the time of his death.

The seizure caused Atlas to urinate and defecate on the table causing him to have to be bathed a second time.

Reports say, after he was bathed the second time, he continued to show signs of medical distress.

Investigators say Angel claimed he was trying to revive the dog with CPR after he became unresponsive, but surveillance video told a different story.

According to the affidavit, Angel can be seen on video punching the dog multiple times.

When the dog laid down on the table, surveillance video shows Angel stringing up the dog with the groomer’s leash, hanging him.

Detectives say Angel sat down and watched the dog choking for over a minute.

When Angel realized the dog had become unresponsive, officers say he pulled the dog onto the floor and called for help.

The video shows another employee run into the room and start CPR on Atlas.

Detectives say Atlas was rushed to the veterinarian’s office across the street, but he could not be revived.

Angel has been charged with one count of cruelty to animals and has been arrested.





