Tulsa man gets life in prison for murder of three women

A Tulsa man will spend the rest of his life in prison, with no parole, for a triple murder last July.

29-year-old Caleb Venson pleaded guilty last month to first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend, 38-year-old Ashley Atwell, as well as 20-year-old Annaway Mackey and 19-year-old Sarah Gonzales, who were in the East Tulsa apartment with Ashley, when police say Venson shot his way into the apartment through a sliding glass door.

Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney John Tjeerdsma says he’s glad to see the court imposed the maximum punishment.

“There were three innocent lives lost, and a one-year-old who was shot and survived, and under circumstances like these, y’know, there’s a reason there’s a max sentence for a case with heinous, absolutely brutal facts like this one,” Tjeerdsma said.

The one-year-old child who was wounded is Venson’s own son that he had with Ashley.

She was holding the baby when Venson shot them.

