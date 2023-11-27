Tulsa Man accused of stealing beer and crashing car into business

TULSA, Okla. — A man landed himself in jail after he allegedly stole beer and crashed his car into a business Sunday morning in Tulsa.

Jose Silverio faces charges of petit larceny and felony vandalism following the chaotic beer theft and car crash.

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Tulsa police were called to a QuikTrip near Admiral and Harvard about a beer theft.

A male suspect, later identified as Silverio, used a pipe to smash two doors to the beer coolers and stole beer before bailing in a silver Land Rover.

A few hours later, Police say the same Land Rover drove into a Reasor’s at 15th and South Lewis Avenue.

After driving into and through the front of the Reasor’s Silverio allegedly drank a beer and chatted with employees before police arrived and arrested him.

Police confirmed the suspect was Silverio and connected him to the beer theft and Reasor’s crash.

Silverio was arrested just before 4 a.m. and booked into David L Moss around 6:30 a.m. for felony vandalism and petit larceny.

His bond totals $2500.

Further charges regarding the collision and his state of mind are pending investigation.



