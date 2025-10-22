Tulsa man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend

A Tulsa man was arrested late Monday night by Tulsa Police, who say he is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend.

Tulsa Police say they got a 911 call around 11:00 p.m. Monday from a man who said that his mother was being kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, 36-year-old Ly Seng Xiong, at The Meadows Apartments near 31st and Garnett.

The caller told police that Xiong took his mother’s cellphone and then pulled her inside his car and drove off.

Police say later, when Xiong stopped to talk, she was able to jump out of the car and run to a nearby home, where someone called police.

Police say they later spotted Xiong’s car, pulled him over, and arrested him.

He’s now facing a possible kidnapping charge.