Tulsa man accused of choking his own brother over stolen lottery ticket

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested for allegedly trying to choke a man whom he claimed was stealing his lottery ticket.

Around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Tulsa Police officers responded to a call at a home near 31st and 129th East Avenue.

The victim told police that his brother, David Strickland, accused him of stealing a lottery ticket and then began assaulting him. Strickland then allegedly choked the victim.

Police searched the home but couldn’t find Strickland.

Cops later came back to the house and spotted Strickland outside the home.

Officers say they made announcements asking Strickland to leave the house, but he refused. Eventually, police say they found Strickland hiding in the attic, where he claimed he had fallen asleep.

He was arrested for domestic assault and battery as well as resisting arrest.

His case has been handed over to the FBI.