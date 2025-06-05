Tulsa International Airport set to hold Global Entry Enrollment event

The Tulsa International Airport is set to hold a Global Entry Enrollment event from July 15 - 17 to allow those interested in the program to complete their required interview in the Tulsa area.

The Global Entry program is a U.S. Customs and Border Protection program allowing pre-approved and low risk citizens expedited re-entry into the United States after traveling abroad.

To receive clearance the first time they apply for Global Entry, participants must complete an in-person interview.

To help with that part of the process, the Tulsa International Airport is holding an event from July 15-17 where these interviews can be completed at the airport.

To attend, participants are required to book an appointment online by July 4.

Participants must have already received their conditional approval from the Global Entry program before they can book an appointment.

According to TIA, families can interview together with one appointment. Children under 18 are able to be enrolled into the program for free with a parent who is already in the Global Entry program or who is applying.