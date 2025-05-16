Tulsa housing programs endangered by insufficient federal funding

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa housing programs are in jeopardy due to federal funding cuts.

The Tulsa Housing Authority (THA) said that the current funding for the Section 8 program is insufficient and will result in the loss of more than 800 housing vouchers in Tulsa.

According to THA, no one will lose their existing vouchers, but those vouchers won’t be replaced due to cuts.

Additionally, President Trump’s proposed 2026 budget will further decrease funding for Section 8, public housing, and project-based rental assistance by more than 40%. The cuts will increase homelessness, cost local landlords millions, and severely affect the more than 10,000 Tulsans who rely on federal rental assistance, THA said.

THA said that of the more than 10,000 Tulsans who could be affected by cuts, 48% are children, 45% have a disability, and 53% use social security as their primary source of income.

THA is asking the public to advocate for expanded federal funding for housing programs.

