Tulsa homicide suspect caught in attempt to flee to Paris, police say

Tulsa police said the suspect in midtown Tulsa killing was arrested in New York Friday as he attempted to flee the country.

According to police, 57-year-old John Fender was found dead inside a home near 15th and Harvard on Thursday.

Police said they got word the suspect, 29-year-old Blake McDonnell, had boarded a flight to New York Friday morning from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. TPD said McDonnell was planning to board a flight to Paris, but was arrested before he could get off the plane in New York.

Police said McDonnell will be brought back to Tulsa to face a charge of 1st Degree Murder.