Tulsa Health Department now allowing walk-ins for back-to-school vaccine updates

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Health Department (THD) wants you to avoid the back-to-school rush to update your child’s vaccines.

Appointments won’t be necessary this year to update your child’s vaccines at THD since they’re now allowing walk-ins.

“We want our students to be ready for back to school,” said J.P. Williams, associate director of preventive health services at THD.

“We want to provide as many opportunities for parents as far as our locations,” Williams said.

Williams said THD is making it more convenient for families to beat the rush.

Every Tuesday and Thursday in July, the location at 3rd & Utica and the location at 5635 N. M.L.K. Jr. Blvd will be open for walk-ins.

THD has four locations, which can be viewed by clicking here.

The James O. Goodwin Health Center’s public health clinic at 51st Street & 129th East Ave is temporarily closed for remodeling.

“We also have the caring van so if you can’t make it to any of our clinic sites, look for that caring van throughout the community,” Williams said.

THD will also offer shot records and birth certificates to help families with everything they need to enroll in school.

According to THD, in Oklahoma, all children must present an immunization record or file an exemption before they can attend public school.

THD gives vaccines at no charge to kids up to age 18.

“We want parents to avoid the rush, start now, so you can enjoy the rest of your summer vacation,” Williams said.