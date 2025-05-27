Tulsa getting new high-speed internet option

People in Tulsa will soon have a new option for high-speed internet service, as Metronet has announced it’s expanding to the Tulsa market.

The company says it will start installing infrastructure this summer in Tulsa for a fully fiber-optic, high-speed internet network and could start offering service as early as the fall.

Metronet has been building infrastructure and recently started offering service in Broken Arrow.

The company says they’ll notify people in advance by mail and also put out yard signs when they get ready to do work in an area.

Residents and businesses interested in Metronet services can click here for more information and construction updates.

Metronet bills itself as the largest and fastest-growing privately owned fiber-optic internet company in the nation.

In just four years, their service area has grown from around 100 cities in 9 states to more than 300 cities in 19 states.