Tulsa FOP files restraining order against City of Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A judge has granted the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police a temporary restraining order against the City of Tulsa.

According to court documents, the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) filed an emergency application for a temporary restraining order against the City of Tulsa “to prevent the release of certain records which would cause certain and irreparable harm to Lodge members” on Monday.

The City of Tulsa recognizes the Lodge as “the exclusive bargaining agent for all employees of the Tulsa Police Department,” court documents said.

The City and the Lodge have contractual agreements in place requiring certain personnel records to be “purged and expunged” after relevant time periods, court documents said.

The petition alleges the City of Tulsa has failed to “purge and expunge” the relevant records.

On April 23, the document said, the Lodge became aware of the pending release of “certain unidentified personnel records related to its members.”

Those records were anticipated to be released on Monday, court documents said.

“The release of the records will further the breach of contract and cause additional immediate and irreparable injury to the affected members without an opportunity to be heard in opposition,” the petition alleged.

FOX23 reached out to Tulsa FOP and was told they do not have a comment at this time.

FOX23 also reached out to the City of Tulsa and received the following statement:

“Due to pending litigation the City has no comment at this time,” the City said.

See the full petition below:

Tulsa FOP Restraining Order

A judge granted the temporary restraining order on Monday.

A hearing is set for May 14.