Tulsa food drive provides relief for hungry families

The city of Tulsa’s annual Stock the Station Food Drive gets underway Monday, Nov 20.

Residents can drop off non-perishable food items at any Tulsa Fire station, Tulsa Police station, and at the City of Tulsa Municipal Court.

Items of need include canned meats, canned fruits, boxed meals, mac and cheese, pasta, rice and cereal. All donations will help stock Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma’s food pantry and market.

Mayor GT Bynum said, “I hope that Tulsa residents will join us this holiday season to collect non-perishable food items to help our neighbors who are struggling with hunger. These donations can have a significant impact on those who need help getting food during the holidays and allow Catholic Charities to feed as many families as possible.”

The 13th Stock the Station Food Drive runs Nov 20 through December 22.








