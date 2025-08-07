Local

Tulsa FMAC warning of job scam targeting crew members

By Matt Hutson
Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture
The Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture (Tulsa FMAC) is warning people of a scam that is targeting crew for fraudulent job offers.

Tulsa FMAC is giving out these warnings to help avoid the scams. They say to watch out for:

  • Job offer before any conversation
  • Vague, overly wordy emails
  • Copy-pasted messages
  • “Local shoot” with no location details
  • Pay rate way above standard
  • Asked to share bank info
  • Asked to perform tasks before you are officially hired
  • Told to deposit checks via ATM only
  • Email from sketchy domains

Tulsa FMAC is asking if you see any suspicious messages to email Meg Gould, the Executive Director and Film Commissioner atmeggould@visittulsa.com

