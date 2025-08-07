Tulsa FMAC warning of job scam targeting crew members

The Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture (Tulsa FMAC) is warning people of a scam that is targeting crew for fraudulent job offers.
Tulsa FMAC is giving out these warnings to help avoid the scams. They say to watch out for:
- Job offer before any conversation
- Vague, overly wordy emails
- Copy-pasted messages
- “Local shoot” with no location details
- Pay rate way above standard
- Asked to share bank info
- Asked to perform tasks before you are officially hired
- Told to deposit checks via ATM only
- Email from sketchy domains
Tulsa FMAC is asking if you see any suspicious messages to email Meg Gould, the Executive Director and Film Commissioner atmeggould@visittulsa.com