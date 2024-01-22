Tulsa firefighter dies after battle with rare form of cancer

The Tulsa Fire Department announced the passing of Firefighter Harrison Moseby Monday.

Moseby had been battling sarcoma, a rare cancer, for nearly two years.

“Harrison exemplifies the never quit determination within all Tulsa Firefighters and he will remain with us forever.” Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker said. “I am personally a better person from my time with Harrison on the TFD. He taught me to live fully each and every day despite the circumstances. He is a true hero.”

Moseby leaves behind his wife Mallory and their two young daughters.

A GoFundMe has been set up here to help Harrison’s family.

The following was sent to Tulsa firefighters by Tulsa Fire Local 176 President Matt Lay:

“Fellow Firefighters, Family, & Friends,

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the news of the passing of our Brother Harrison Moseby early this morning. After a long and brave battle with cancer, his indomitable spirit has passed from glory to glory.

Harry was a dedicated firefighter, an inspiration to all, and so much more. He was the son of Captain Jim Moseby, the grandson of L176 President Dennis Moseby (ret.), brother of FF Hayden Moseby, the son-in-law of FEO Bryan Burd (ret.), the brother-in-law of FFs Brayden and Blake Burd. He was the husband of Mallory Burd Moseby and the father of Gracelee and Kollyns. He was a part of Tulsa Fire Academy Class 107, a firefighter on the back of E-24-A, and an IAFF member. He attended Owasso First and was recognized as a Public Safety Chaplain by the North American Mission Board for his witness and devotion to the cause of Christ.

Around the world, countless people who may not know the fires he fought, or the runs he made, and so many that he would never even meet … they know his story. They have heard his testimony. And none will ever forget the faith, hope, and love they observed from Brother Moseby.

During his time with Tulsa Fire, Harry exemplified the best of what makes a firefighter – selfless and resilient, courageous and caring. His legacy is forever etched in our lives and the lives of this community.

As we mourn this loss, let us remember his smile, his example, his faith, his crew, and his family. In the face of incredible grief, let us find strength in the memories we shared and support each other as a united firefighter family.

Details regarding memorial services, tributes, and casket watch will be communicated shortly. Let us come together to honor the life and service of Brother Harrison Moseby. God Bless you all.”



