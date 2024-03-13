Local

Tulsa Fire says around 15 apartment units were damaged following south Tulsa fire

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

South Tulsa fire near 71st and Yale (FOX23.com News Staff)

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire responded to a fire at an apartment complex near 71st and Yale.

Tulsa Fire said 14-16 units were damaged at the complex and are still investigating the cause.

The Red Cross is coming in to help people living there.

