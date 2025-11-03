Tulsa Farmers Market steps in to help SNAP users during federal benefit suspension

For millions of Americans — including more than 600,000 Oklahomans — Saturday marked the first day without Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits as the federal government shutdown continues.

The suspension has left families across Green Country wondering how they’ll afford groceries, and it’s also putting pressure on local farmers who depend on SNAP dollars.

At the Tulsa Farmers Market, one of the state’s largest and most popular weekend markets, staff and vendors acted quickly to help their customers through the uncertainty.

“We jumped into action because we know we have a lot of customers who use SNAP at the Tulsa Farmers Market, especially because we double it with the Double Up Oklahoma program,” said Executive Director Kris Rosson. “Our customers are like family. We know them well, and we need to make sure they’re being taken care of.”

Initially, the market offered $20 in market credit to the first 70 SNAP users who showed their card and ID. But after donations began pouring in from the community, the market expanded the program, offering $40 in credit to anyone using SNAP who needed help.

Tulsa resident Joanna Ferguson, who relies on SNAP to buy groceries, said she was anxious when she learned her benefits wouldn’t be renewed this month.

“I got a little bit anxious, but then I prayed to Jehovah God about it,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said she was already stretching her food dollar when the benefit suspension happened.

“Usually when I shop at the market, it will last about two weeks. Whatever I get, I make do... The market is wonderful. The community is wonderful. They’ve provided special tokens for us today.”

Rosson said the suspension affects not only shoppers but also local farmers whose produce is paid for with SNAP benefits just like others use cash and cards.

“SNAP is one of the income streams for our farmers,” she said. “We were also concerned about them losing their livelihood.”

The market said SNAP users won’t be expected to repay the credits once their benefits are restored. Instead, organizers are encouraging anyone who can afford it to donate to keep the program going. Some donations will even be matched.

“We are going to provide $40 for every SNAP card holder as long as we need to — as long as those funds are restored,” Rosson said.

Donations can be made through PayPal at tulsafarmersmarket.org, and contributions are tax deductible.

