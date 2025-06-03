Local

Tulsa Farmers’ Market introduces online shopping option

By Steve Berg
Tulsa Farmers' Market Courtesy: Tulsa Farmers' Market
By Steve Berg

If you like fresh, locally-sourced meats and produce, but don’t have time, or simply don’t want, to mill around around a farmer’s market, the Tulsa Farmer’s Market has a new feature you might like called ‘Market To-Go.’

You can order products online on the Tulsa Farmers’ Market website from their dozens of different vendors and then just go pick it up at the Tulsa Farmer’s Market office at Admiral and Lewis.

The weekly order window is from Saturday through Monday, and the pickup time is Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

You can find the link to Tulsa Farmers’ Market To-Go here.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!