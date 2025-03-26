Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office warns of ongoing phone scam

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is warning residents of an ongoing phone scam where the caller tells people they have a warrant for their arrest for failing to appear for a jury summons.

TCSO said the caller will tell the person they have to pay hundreds or even thousands of dollars in fines immediately over the phone to avoid getting arrested.

They will then tell the person that they must pay the bond by buying cash cards at sores, using Cash App or cryptocurrency purchased at Bitcoin kiosks.

They are even reportedly using an app to pose as TCSO’s phone number, 918-596-5601.

Photos of fake warrants have even been sent to potential victims with their name on it.

A Tulsa County resident recently lost over $39,000 to this scam, according to TCSO.

TCSO said they will never call anyone with warrants to demand payment over the phone.

If you get one of these calls, hang up. If you are a victim of this scam, you’re asked to call 918-596-5600 to file a report.