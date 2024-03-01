Tulsa County man indicted after AG’s Organized Crime Task Force seized 72,000 lbs of marijuana

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa County man has been indicted in connection with a large-scale marijuana bust last November.

41-year-old Bobby Lee Hailey faces one count of aggravated manufacturing of a controlled dangerous substance (marijuana) and one count of aggravated trafficking of a controlled dangerous substance.

In Nov. 2023 the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force seized more than 72,000 pounds of black-market marijuana. OCTF agents uncovered the marijuana inside a metal barn in Wagoner County. The seizure was among the largest in state history. Hailey was arrested yesterday.

Hailey faces 20 years to life in prison as well as a $50,000 fine.