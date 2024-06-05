Tulsa County GOP hosting debate for its county commission candidates Thursday evening

Seven people have filed to run for Tulsa County Commissioner in District Two, a seat that was opened up when incumbent Karen Keith elected to run for mayor.

Unlike the city races, the county commission race is partisan; three Republicans, three Democrats, and one Independent candidate filed to run in April.

The Republican candidates are Jeannie Cue, Melissa Myers, and Lonnie Sims.

All three have reportedly confirmed they will participate in a debate to be held Thursday evening at the main library downtown.

The three Democrats who filed are Maria Veliz Barnes, Susan Elizabeth Gray, and Jim Rea.

The Independent candidate is Josh Turley.

Thursday’s GOP debate is scheduled to run from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

It will be held at the Central Library’s Aaronson Auditorium, located at 400 Civic Center downtown.

The moderator will be FOX23 and KRMG’s Rick Maranon.



