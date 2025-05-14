Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office holds Night of Remembrance ceremony for grieving families

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office held a night of remembrance ceremony on Tuesday night, bringing grieving families together who’ve lost loved ones to violence. The event is designed to make sure the victims are never forgotten.

New and returning families came to honor their loved ones. The Tulsa DA’s Office said this ceremony is a space for support and for these families to know they are not alone.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said the ceremony helps connect those who have lost loved ones to violent crimes, whether it be days ago or decades ago, to resources and one another.

“The shock wears off when it first happens, but you know, at some [point, this case is going to end and they’re going to be like, ‘What’s next?’ I mean, they live to get some measure of justice, if we can get it for them, but they need to know that there are resources out there,” said Kunzweiler.

Linda Perkins said she lost her son-in-law Michael, her grandson James, and her daughter Angela on Christmas Eve in 2009 when an impaired driver hit their car head-on, claiming their lives.

She said she has been coming to the ceremony every year. She can honor their memory as the god loving people they were.

Linda said this grief has not been closed since the case was closed.

“It doesn’t close until the day that you are reunited with them, and that’s the day I look forward to,” said Perkins. “So, until then, you just go on trying to do things to honor them and live your life the best you can: planting flowers, remembering them in ways that you can and sharing with other people. And so, if I get to talk to people and tell them about my experience or things that I do, then I hope I can help too.”

Kunzweiler said the ceremony first began years ago with planting flowers at the courthouse and has since expanded.

It’s one thing his office does to help walk families through the process and the field of emotions that come with loss like this.