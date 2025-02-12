Tulsa County deputy arrested for obstruction, sheriff’s office says

A Tulsa County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Tuesday, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jail records show 40-year-old Brad Smalygo was booked for misdemeanor obstruction.

According to the sheriff’s office, Smalygo refused to comply with a search warrant issued by a judge in connection to an on-going stolen property investigation.

TCSO said additional charges are possible.

The sheriff’s office said Smalygo is a certified Deputy at the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office who was hired in February of 2014.

He was placed on un-paid administrative leave Tuesday, the law enforcement agency said.











