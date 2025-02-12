Local

Tulsa County deputy arrested for obstruction, sheriff’s office says

By Skyler Cooper
Brad Smalygo
By Skyler Cooper

A Tulsa County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Tuesday, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jail records show 40-year-old Brad Smalygo was booked for misdemeanor obstruction.

According to the sheriff’s office, Smalygo refused to comply with a search warrant issued by a judge in connection to an on-going stolen property investigation.

TCSO said additional charges are possible.

The sheriff’s office said Smalygo is a certified Deputy at the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office who was hired in February of 2014.

He was placed on un-paid administrative leave Tuesday, the law enforcement agency said.




0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!