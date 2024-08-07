Tulsa Congressman Hern says Congress still need more answers in assassination attempt on Trump

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa-area Congressman Kevin Hern (R) said he and other members of Congress still need more answers in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

Hern, who is back in Green Country while the House is on break, caught up with FOX23 on Tuesday.

He said he was pleased the director of the Secret Service resigned. Still, if it wasn’t for those in the lower levels of the Secret Service giving information to lawmakers and reporters, he fears the American people would be left in the dark on many things we now know.

“For the most elite security squad we have in America, for them to know very little about what’s going on. For such a lapse that even the rank and file Secret Service have called out their leadership. I’m certainly happy Director Cheatle resigned,” Hern said.

The U.S. House established a bipartisan committee to formally investigate and dedicate time to all aspects of the assassination attempt on Trump.

Hearings will start this fall.