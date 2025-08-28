Tulsa City Hall, Municipal Court to close for Labor Day

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City Hall, Municipal Court and other City facilities will be closed on Sept. 1 for the Labor Day holiday.

The City of Tulsa said public safety and mission-critical services will operate as usual.

Residents who need assistance with a water or sewer problem may call the following 24-hour emergency numbers: water (918) 596-9488 and sewer (918) 586-6999.

Sept. 1 service impacts:

Residential curbside yard waste and bulky waste will not be collected, but will resume on Sept. 2.

MetroLink Tulsa will not provide bus services, but will resume on Sept. 2.

Refuse and recycling will be collected according to their regular schedule.

What is open on Sept. 1:

Mohawk and Page Belcher Golf courses

Oxley Trails

Tulsa Zoo

What is closed on Sept. 2:

Tulsa City Hall, 175 E. 2nd St.

Tulsa Municipal Court, 600 Civic Center

Tulsa Animal Services, 3031 N. Erie Ave.

Tulsa Mulch Site, 2100 N. 145th East Ave,

Oxley Visitor Center and Tulsa Parks Recreation Centers

You can find more information on the City of Tulsa’s services by clicking here.