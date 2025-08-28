Tulsa City Hall, Municipal Court to close for Labor Day

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City Hall, Municipal Court and other City facilities will be closed on Sept. 1 for the Labor Day holiday.
The City of Tulsa said public safety and mission-critical services will operate as usual.
Residents who need assistance with a water or sewer problem may call the following 24-hour emergency numbers: water (918) 596-9488 and sewer (918) 586-6999.
Sept. 1 service impacts:
- Residential curbside yard waste and bulky waste will not be collected, but will resume on Sept. 2.
- MetroLink Tulsa will not provide bus services, but will resume on Sept. 2.
- Refuse and recycling will be collected according to their regular schedule.
What is open on Sept. 1:
- Mohawk and Page Belcher Golf courses
- Oxley Trails
- Tulsa Zoo
What is closed on Sept. 2:
- Tulsa City Hall, 175 E. 2nd St.
- Tulsa Municipal Court, 600 Civic Center
- Tulsa Animal Services, 3031 N. Erie Ave.
- Tulsa Mulch Site, 2100 N. 145th East Ave,
- Oxley Visitor Center and Tulsa Parks Recreation Centers
You can find more information on the City of Tulsa’s services by clicking here.