Tulsa City Councilors pass new median ordinance

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City Councilors voted to pass a new median ordinance creating a $150 fine for anyone sitting or standing on narrow medians or on the edge of the sidewalk by a street where the speed limit is more than 25 miles per hour.

“I’m very worried about their safety,” said District 8 Tulsa City Councilor Phil Lakin. “I’m very concerned that we would allow them to continue to stand on a very narrow median and be exposed to the dangers that come through high-rate traffic flow.”

The ordinance would specifically apply to people standing or sitting on medians or sidewalks within 18 inches of the road.

“I’m 22 inches wide, so I need 22 inches plus 18 inches on either side of me to properly and legally occupy a median. On a sidewalk, the same thing. In order to stand on a sidewalk, just stand 18 inches off the sidewalk. You can walk along the sidewalk wherever you want.”

Many neighbors spoke at Wednesday’s city council meeting, both for and against the ordinance.

Those for the ordinance said they’ve had specific experiences with people being on medians or too close to the road where safety was a concern.

“It’s not just dangerous for the drivers,” said one Tulsa resident. “It’s life-threatening for the individuals themselves. A single distraction, a single slip of the foot, and tragedy happens in an instant.”

Others said they felt the ordinance would harm panhandlers who are trying to make a living or would specifically target people who are part of the homeless community who already don’t have the funds to pay for the $150 citation.

One Tulsan asked, “Where’s the real accountability here? The people that are driving into the sidewalks hitting these people. All they’re trying to do is get a living, get some money to afford the next meal and we’re kicking them off and saying, ‘Go somewhere else because our cars take a priority.’ No, a sidewalk is there for the pedestrian. It’s a pedestrian sidewalk.”

Another concern for some is the power given to officers’ discretion when it comes to issuing these citations.

“That is a concern for me because I know although we don’t want to act like it’s not the case, policing takes place differently, is implemented differently, in Black, Brown and poor communities than it is in white affluent communities,” said District 1 Tulsa City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper. “Yes, this is America and that’s a fact.”

However, despite these objections, the Tulsa City Council passed the ordinance as written, and it will be implemented in 30 days.

To read the full City of Tulsa ordinance, click here.